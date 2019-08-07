Highstreet Asset Management Has Increased By $399,600 Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position; Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pacific Ethanol had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $3.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Downgrade

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 19,980 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 352,789 shares with $7.06 million value, up from 332,809 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $45.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 10.89M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.89 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Production and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

More notable recent Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pacific Ethanol Pekin Extends Credit Agreements with CoBank – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Ethanol to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacific Ethanol +11% after mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) CEO Neil Koehler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 17.69 million shares or 17.36% less from 21.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) or 492 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 216,201 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Two Sigma Ltd has 0% invested in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,236 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,636 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. 12,450 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Invesco Ltd reported 400,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). New York-based Spark Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX). Blackrock Inc reported 2.66 million shares.

The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.0523 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5797. About 276,047 shares traded. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has declined 81.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PEIX News: 22/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Ethanol Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEIX); 07/03/2018 Pacific Ethanol to Sell CO2 From Its Stockton California Plant; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 140.8 MLN, COMPARED TO 115.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.5% Position in Pacific Ethanol; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC ETHANOL INC QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 232.7 MLN, COMPARED TO 226.2 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stake by 10,388 shares to 3,697 valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) stake by 8,615 shares and now owns 10,122 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Is So Bullish on Its Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.