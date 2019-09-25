Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $5.74 Million; Stock Rose; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increases Stake in Stryker (SYK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 71,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,242 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43M, down from 300,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 1.19 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 37,288 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 34,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.55. About 479,521 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.34 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,433 shares. Axa invested in 0.04% or 123,555 shares. 4,885 are held by Rampart Company Ltd Llc. 5,591 were accumulated by Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 359,255 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sei Invests has invested 0.16% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 271 were reported by Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited. Citadel accumulated 0% or 25,600 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amer Century invested in 3,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 182,112 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $48.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 61,393 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 1,734 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs reported 2,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. D E Shaw reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,017 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Jacobs Ca invested in 0.08% or 2,400 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Incorporated has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,300 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Llc owns 1,850 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 269,218 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 1.94% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 147,734 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,125 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.