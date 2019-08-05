Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.83 Million; Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Holding in Tri Pointe Group (TPH) by $962,628 as Market Value Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 34,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.58 million, down from 253,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 80,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.18M, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.68 lastly. It is down 3.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q REV. $583.4M, EST. $552.3M; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $59.75 million for 8.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 8,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 30,458 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 81 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 259,147 shares. Greenhaven Assocs invested in 1.09% or 4.84M shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). State Street Corporation owns 5.30 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited holds 63,230 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Brown Advisory has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

More notable recent TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TRI Pointe Group Expands Operations with Launch of New TRI Pointe Homes Division in Sacramento and First Development in North Natomas – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TRI Pointe Assurance Launches New Escrow Closing Services and Expands Title Insurance Across TRI Pointe Group’s Homebuilder Brands – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TRI Pointe Group Expands Into Top U.S. Metro Area With Acquisition of Dunhill Homes, a Winchester Carlisle Company, in Dallas-Fort Worth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TRI Pointe Group Taps Phil Bodem as President of TRI Pointe Homes Sacramento – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap LP reported 0.03% stake. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 2.1% or 19,684 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Management Inc owns 24,983 shares. Hartline Investment reported 1,682 shares. 31,901 are owned by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company. 2,557 are owned by Affinity Invest Ltd. Moreover, Mirador Cap Partners Lp has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 131,264 were reported by Profund Lc. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Anchor Llc invested in 177,694 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,926 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northstar Investment Advsr Lc holds 96,068 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Monroe Bancshares And Trust Mi has 9,742 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.03% or 341 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.