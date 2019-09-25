Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased By $316,185 Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 62.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 20,537 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa holds 12,489 shares with $1.12M value, down from 33,026 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $18.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 39,558 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Ecolab Inc. (ECL) stake by 43.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 1,605 shares as Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 2,075 shares with $410,000 value, down from 3,680 last quarter. Ecolab Inc. now has $56.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $195.16. About 33,656 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 32,945 shares to 251,686 valued at $35.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 6,984 shares and now owns 536,567 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 1,135 shares. Orrstown Finance reported 1.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 27,572 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,770 shares stake. Rench Wealth has invested 0.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Scotia Cap reported 0.12% stake. Dudley And Shanley reported 149,995 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.3% or 6,700 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 391,918 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Augustine Asset Management Inc has 2.57% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pnc Fincl Group reported 266,267 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 9,666 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.80% above currents $195.16 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Thursday, April 18 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94 million for 28.37 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 3.73% above currents $97.85 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Professionals has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 103,729 shares. 4,966 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 13,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.05% or 24,839 shares. 183 are held by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs. Zacks Investment reported 39,983 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Agf reported 0.75% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 36,289 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stephens Inc Ar reported 2,377 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 2,683 shares to 5,463 valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 10,238 shares and now owns 11,991 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.47 million for 22.44 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.