Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Vmware (VMW) Holding as Stock Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding Lifted by Bank Of Hawaii

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc. (VMW) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 9,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 11,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 1.03 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,705 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.26. About 680,888 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table)

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 3,914 shares to 43,905 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,120 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fincl accumulated 4,940 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thomasville Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Windward Cap Company Ca stated it has 20,311 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. City holds 1.48% or 32,777 shares. Loudon Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc stated it has 1,969 shares. 3,555 are owned by Pacifica Capital Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Monroe Commercial Bank Mi has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 0.48% or 134,875 shares. Moreover, Savant Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 319,965 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 330,435 shares to 344,714 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Units by 28,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $417.70 million for 35.43 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.