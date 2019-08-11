Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Suntrust Banks (STI) Position By $1.10 Million; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Position By $440,000

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) stake by 76.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 18,563 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 5,594 shares with $331,000 value, down from 24,157 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now has $27.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.09. About 1.00 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Shareholders’ Equity of $24.3B at March 31; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 55,000 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 765,000 shares with $6.18M value, up from 710,000 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $148.08 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 209,163 shares traded or 75.79% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 14,600 shares. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd has 9.39% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Vanguard Grp has 1.05M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 24,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 1,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Plc has 2,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Invesco Ltd stated it has 49,063 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 456,800 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Northern Tru Corp reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Ameriprise Fincl owns 97,441 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 10,760 shares to 15,361 valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) stake by 96,470 shares and now owns 463,244 shares. General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.