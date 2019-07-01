Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by $3.02 Million; As Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Stock Price Rose, Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $509,880

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 40,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.12M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 162,785 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 11/05/2018 – VLADISLAV SURKOV MAY LEAVE HIS POST OF PUTIN’S AIDE: RBC; 10/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO EXPECTS MARGIN GAINS, COST IMPROVEMENTS FOR REST OF ’18; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS ACQUISITION OPTIONS IN CANADA ARE LIMITED; 05/04/2018 – BASE METALS: RBC CUTS SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – RBC SEES PCL RATIO IN 25BPS-30BPS RANGE FOR REST OF 2018: CFO; 20/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/04/2018 – RBC SAYS HIRING MORE BANKERS, OPENING OFFICES IN U.S. TO EXPAND; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 477,137 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsr has invested 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 286,075 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 22,109 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 3.55M shares. Sun Life Financial reported 100 shares stake. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 19,652 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 991,746 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 79,973 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 573,041 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 144 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 186,432 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.02% stake. Regions Fincl has 0.12% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Bb&T Securities Llc accumulated 9,765 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,514 activity. $4,188 worth of stock was bought by KOVALESKI CHARLES J on Wednesday, March 13.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 9,602 shares to 7,127 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Techn (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,195 shares, and cut its stake in 3 M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

