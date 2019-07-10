Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Philip Morris International (PM) Stake By $508,816; Haemonetics (HAE)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 105 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 113 sold and reduced their stock positions in Haemonetics Corp. The funds in our database now own: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 5,782 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 19,595 shares with $1.73M value, down from 25,377 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $123.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.14. About 1.17 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) stake by 25,939 shares to 30,799 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Units stake by 28,594 shares and now owns 46,468 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Philip Morris (PM) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 677,200 are owned by Factory Mutual Insurance Company. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 51,390 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.98% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.58% or 67,965 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Mgmt invested in 0.14% or 10,590 shares. 132,439 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 282,939 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Pure Fin Advsr holds 0.09% or 5,122 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,486 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Iowa-based At Bancorp has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Rockland has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Welch Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,794 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was bought by Kunst Michael R..

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.30M for 48.15 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity.

The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.35. About 124,917 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REV GROWTH 3 PCT TO 5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 1.36 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 134,260 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,927 shares.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Haemonetics Corp (HAE) President & CEO Christopher Simon, Sold $609,924 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.