Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut Its Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Position by $9.47 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Monolithic Power (MPWR) Position by $4.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 249,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 700,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 813,323 shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 30,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 109,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 140,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Monolithic Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.77. About 271,137 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,010 are held by American Int Gru. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc holds 33,494 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 41,956 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 2.65% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hl Fin Services Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability has 2.99% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 206,772 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 9,645 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.24% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Westover Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,356 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,164 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 48,143 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 7,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 30,776 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership owns 382,349 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares to 354,688 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $31.25 million for 49.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.29M for 30.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

