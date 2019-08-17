Highstreet Asset Management Has Cut By $1.72 Million Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Its Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Holding

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) stake by 157.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 10,182 shares as Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 16,665 shares with $3.43 million value, up from 6,483 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited now has $32.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc analyzed 32,484 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)'s stock declined 2.52%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 1.73 million shares with $92.29M value, down from 1.77M last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $61.69 billion valuation.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 11.18% above currents $237.91 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.