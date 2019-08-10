Highstreet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $399,600; Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake as Stock Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 19,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 352,789 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 332,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11B market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS PROVINCE OF ALBERTA WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO GET PROJECT BUILT; ALBERTA’S CONTRIBUTION WOULD ACT AS EMERGENCY FUND; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 1,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,914 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $463,000, down from 4,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,602 shares to 51,622 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,906 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 277,250 were reported by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Dnb Asset Management As reported 318,929 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 114,368 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.12% or 1.33M shares. Pinnacle Prns Incorporated holds 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 65,572 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.02% or 26,344 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 161 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd stated it has 4,266 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 16,442 shares. Lincoln invested in 20,770 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management holds 98,190 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 464 are owned by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,505 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 14,539 shares to 220,583 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 109,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.86% or 2.41 million shares. Chase Investment Counsel reported 19,981 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 3,150 shares. Old Bancorporation In holds 9,619 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Company invested in 67,871 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Roosevelt Invest Gru stated it has 117,153 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. 3,725 are held by Dillon And Assoc. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brookmont Cap Management invested 2.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ftb Advsrs invested 0.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stock Yards Bancorporation & Com invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Td Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Piedmont Advisors has 44,701 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs invested in 0.16% or 239,370 shares.