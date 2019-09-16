Highstreet Asset Management Has Boosted Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Decreased Position by $562,590

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 597,985 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 27,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 7.10M shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47M for 50.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 265,612 shares. Black Creek Invest Inc holds 6.42 million shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 3,792 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.33M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Schroder Invest Group Inc has invested 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Personal Capital Advsrs has 224,218 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 51,817 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability reported 0.03% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 271,145 shares. 15,500 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,406 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 226 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.08M shares were bought by Welling Glenn W., worth $49.19M on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.46% or 8,985 shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fagan reported 10,029 shares. Nomura has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fdx Advisors owns 67,183 shares. Provise Management Grp Limited Company owns 16,415 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.71% or 1.07M shares. Burns J W & Company Incorporated New York holds 1.91% or 66,509 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advsr Inc has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,815 shares. Barton Inv Management holds 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,124 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 314,778 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 20,710 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Kanawha Management Limited Co owns 96,241 shares. 47,543 were reported by Hightower Svcs Lta. Grassi Mgmt holds 76,231 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio.

