Highstreet Asset Management Decreased By $3.02 Million Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Position; Mackenzie Financial Upped Stericycle (SRCL) Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Stericycle Inc (SRCL) stake by 614.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 302,802 shares as Stericycle Inc (SRCL)’s stock declined 19.30%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 352,085 shares with $19.16 million value, up from 49,283 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 59,760 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) stake by 2.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 40,296 shares as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 1.55 million shares with $117.12M value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada now has $105.86 billion valuation. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $73.88. It is down 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 31/03/2018 – ENI HALTS FURTHER BLACK SEA WORKS WITH ROSNEFT ON SANCTIONS:RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING DURING SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS; 06/04/2018 – BNN TELEVISION INTERVIEW WITH RBC CEO ENDS; 10/05/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO TARGET MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH, SEEING MINOR SKEWS TO PORTFOLIO BUT NOTHING SIGNIFICANT; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS NOT CONVINCED ISSUES RAISED REACH LEVEL OF DEAL BREAK; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS REMAINS COMFORTABLE WITH CREDIT PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 130,552 shares to 151,139 valued at $37.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 36,566 shares and now owns 135,053 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 55,947 shares to 2,632 valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 15,382 shares and now owns 9,332 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 150 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Lc. Webster State Bank N A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 4,014 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 45,339 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management has 929,718 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc has invested 1.68% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Millennium owns 56,420 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Payden & Rygel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). State Street holds 0.01% or 2.45 million shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Company Ltd Partnership holds 310,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,207 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 11,135 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.75’s average target is 27.36% above currents $42.99 stock price. Stericycle had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

