Highstreet Asset Management Cut Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by $944,112 as Stock Value Declined; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $367,048 as Market Value Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 4,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 77,983 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 82,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 12,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 21,479 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 33,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 1.26 million shares traded or 146.05% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $929.44M for 7.61 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 26,650 shares to 347,600 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC also bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

