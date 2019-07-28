Highstreet Asset Management Cut Its Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holding by $1.74 Million; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose, Torray Raised Stake by $5.50 Million

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 563,837 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 25,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,021 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.89 million, down from 330,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares to 94,683 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,362 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F had bought 500 shares worth $163,483. $1.54M worth of stock was sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Inc has 0.27% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,300 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com reported 3,678 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0.56% or 108,332 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 1.62M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cibc Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,115 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Comm reported 945 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.63% or 17,314 shares. Hills Savings Bank And has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Utah Retirement Sys holds 19,145 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01% or 18,958 shares. 2,374 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 4,298 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 624 shares stake. Whittier Trust reported 3,446 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 7,579 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Llc holds 0.05% or 3,193 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Management Company Al stated it has 84,605 shares. 23,069 are owned by Jefferies Lc. Penobscot Investment Co accumulated 14,419 shares. Finemark National Bank Trust holds 0.09% or 22,603 shares in its portfolio. First Corp In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,727 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc owns 568,071 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua Savings Bank And Tru has 0.2% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sterling Limited Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,133 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 35,300 shares. Philadelphia stated it has 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. by 67,409 shares to 71,499 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Units.