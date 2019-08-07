Highstreet Asset Management Cut Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Position; Pricesmart (PSMT) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 73 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 63 cut down and sold positions in Pricesmart Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 21.32 million shares, down from 22.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pricesmart Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 46 Increased: 42 New Position: 31.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) stake by 34.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 15,042 shares as Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 28,022 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 43,064 last quarter. Cf Industries Holdings Inc. now has $11.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 1.21 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Southern Co, CF Industries Holdings and National-Oilwell Varco – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stake by 67,409 shares to 71,499 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 12,617 shares and now owns 21,334 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited invested in 48,691 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De has invested 0.52% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Street Corporation owns 11.75 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. S&T Bank Pa stated it has 285,055 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,745 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1,592 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 26,574 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). New York-based Moore Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 2,725 were reported by Riverpark Mngmt Lc. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Pinnacle Associates invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 26.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PSMT’s profit will be $15.88M for 28.02 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by PriceSmart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.45% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.71 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 60,230 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) has declined 25.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Announces March Sales; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – ACQUIRED LAND IN PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC UPON WHICH COMPANY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW WAREHOUSE CLUBS; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O APRIL SALES ROSE 1.6 PCT TO $240.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – JAGER WILL REPLACE JOHN M. HEFFNER; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – PriceSmart Announces Property Acquisitions in Panama and the Dominican Republic; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Comparable Net Warehouse Club March Sales Rose 3.5%; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART REPORTS PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS IN PANAMA & DOMINICAN

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 2.24% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. for 3.47 million shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp owns 1.17 million shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 1.27% invested in the company for 211,900 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 13,530 shares.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, Caribbean, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The companyÂ’s warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. It has a 24.84 P/E ratio. As of October 6, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Costa Rica and Colombia; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PSMT, ANET, BLUE – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PriceSmart’s (PSMT) June Comps Lift Investors Sentiments – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: BBBY,PSMT,AEO,INUV – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 10, 2019 : PSMT, BBBY, AIR, SLP, SAR, EXFO – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/11/2019: PSMT,AEO,INUV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.