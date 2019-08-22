Highstreet Asset Management Boosted The Coca (KO) Holding; Mobile Mini (MINI)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 80 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 60 decreased and sold their positions in Mobile Mini Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased The Coca (KO) stake by 51.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 250,056 shares as The Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 736,354 shares with $34.51M value, up from 486,298 last quarter. The Coca now has $232.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

The stock increased 3.14% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 63,763 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $21.01M for 16.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

