Highpower International Inc. (HPJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Both Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.93 4.76 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.63 N/A 1.43 6.10

In table 1 we can see Highpower International Inc. and Ultralife Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultralife Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Highpower International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Highpower International Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultralife Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 5.3% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Volatility & Risk

Highpower International Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ultralife Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ultralife Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Ultralife Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Highpower International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11% of Highpower International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Ultralife Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 32.9% of Highpower International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Ultralife Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33%

For the past year Highpower International Inc. has stronger performance than Ultralife Corporation

Summary

Ultralife Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Highpower International Inc.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.