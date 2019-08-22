Highpower International Inc. (HPJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

We will be comparing the differences between Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and The LGL Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.93 4.76 The LGL Group Inc. 8 1.92 N/A 0.34 24.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Highpower International Inc. and The LGL Group Inc. The LGL Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Highpower International Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Highpower International Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The LGL Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 5.3% The LGL Group Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Highpower International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Competitively, The LGL Group Inc.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. Its rival The LGL Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 5.8 respectively. The LGL Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Highpower International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11% of Highpower International Inc. shares and 32.8% of The LGL Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.9% of Highpower International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.3% are The LGL Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% The LGL Group Inc. -1.2% 2.55% 12.88% 15.73% 55.54% 35.08%

For the past year Highpower International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The LGL Group Inc.

Summary

The LGL Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Highpower International Inc.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits. This segmentÂ’s products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, and broadcasting and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.