Highpower International Inc. (HPJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

We are contrasting Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. 5 0.00 9.51M 0.93 4.76 Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 47 1.57 38.54M 2.07 22.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Highpower International Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Highpower International Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Highpower International Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Franklin Electric Co. Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Highpower International Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 207,284,378.47% 19.7% 5.3% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 82,597,513.93% 14.4% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.01 beta indicates that Highpower International Inc. is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Highpower International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Highpower International Inc. and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11% and 81.3%. Insiders held roughly 32.9% of Highpower International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% Franklin Electric Co. Inc. 0.11% 0.28% -3.12% -0.66% -0.62% 9.28%

For the past year Highpower International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Summary

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. beats Highpower International Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.