Highpower International Inc. (HPJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. 5 0.00 9.48M 0.93 4.76 Emerson Electric Co. 61 2.93 610.90M 3.29 19.70

In table 1 we can see Highpower International Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emerson Electric Co. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Highpower International Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Highpower International Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Highpower International Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 208,063,560.35% 19.7% 5.3% Emerson Electric Co. 999,182,204.78% 27.1% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Highpower International Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Highpower International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Emerson Electric Co. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Emerson Electric Co. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Highpower International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Highpower International Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Emerson Electric Co. is $74, which is potential 11.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11% of Highpower International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Emerson Electric Co. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.9% of Highpower International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Emerson Electric Co. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. 0% 1.6% 25.71% 47.35% 56.14% 105.07% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year Highpower International Inc. was more bullish than Emerson Electric Co.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats Highpower International Inc. on 14 of the 14 factors.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.