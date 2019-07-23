Highpower International Inc. (HPJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)

Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.84 4.24 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 2 0.07 N/A 0.21 10.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Highpower International Inc. and Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Highpower International Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Highpower International Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 5% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited 0.00% 1.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2 beta indicates that Highpower International Inc. is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Highpower International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Highpower International Inc. shares and 5.6% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares. Insiders owned 32.9% of Highpower International Inc. shares. Competitively, 75.4% are Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. -4.8% 21.02% 21.02% 57.27% 15.16% 64.52% Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited -0.67% -3.46% 8.78% -10.71% -15.85% 14.95%

For the past year Highpower International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.

Summary

Highpower International Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.