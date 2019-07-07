Highpower International, Inc. (HPJ) Reaches $4.47 52-Week High; SIMLATUS CORPORATION (SIML) Shorts Lowered By 46.79%

SIMLATUS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SIML) had a decrease of 46.79% in short interest. SIML’s SI was 5,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 46.79% from 10,900 shares previously. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0122. About 1.42M shares traded. Simlatus Corporation (OTCMKTS:SIML) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.87 target or 9.00% above today’s $4.47 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $69.38 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $4.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.24 million more. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 207,545 shares traded or 182.74% up from the average. Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) has risen 15.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HPJ News: 02/04/2018 – Highpower International Sees FY18 Rev Up at Least 20% Vs 2017; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Highpower International 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – Highpower International Preliminary Unaudited 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC – A NEW BUILDING IN HUIZHOU FACILITY WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2019; 12/03/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL INC HPJ.O SEES FY 2017 SALES UP 40 TO 41 PCT; 28/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Highpower International, Inc./; 06/03/2018 Highpower International to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in California; 03/04/2018 – HIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys 2.4% of Highpower International Inc

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.11 million. The firm offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It has a 0.49 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers.

More notable recent Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Highpower International Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Consortium in Going Private Transaction – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride and lithium rechargeable batteries. The company has market cap of $69.38 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It has a 4.82 P/E ratio. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.