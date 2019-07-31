Highpower International Inc. (HPJ) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.84 4.24 Atkore International Group Inc. 24 0.67 N/A 2.53 9.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Atkore International Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Highpower International Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Highpower International Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Highpower International Inc. and Atkore International Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 5% Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2%

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Highpower International Inc. Its rival Atkore International Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. Atkore International Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Highpower International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Highpower International Inc. and Atkore International Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Atkore International Group Inc. is $25, which is potential -8.39% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Highpower International Inc. shares and 0% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares. Highpower International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Atkore International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highpower International Inc. -4.8% 21.02% 21.02% 57.27% 15.16% 64.52% Atkore International Group Inc. -3.37% 6.24% 6.06% 24.41% 17.98% 24.34%

For the past year Highpower International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Atkore International Group Inc.

Summary

Atkore International Group Inc. beats Highpower International Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Highpower International, Inc. produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries, and New Materials. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in recycling scrap battery materials and sells the recycled materials; the processing, marketing, and research of battery materials; and the design and production of battery packs and systems. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. It sells its products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.