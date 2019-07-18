HighPoint Resources (HPR) Reaches $1.31 Low on Jul, 18; Vulcan Value Partners Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $152.74 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 56.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 2.88M shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 7.96 million shares with $429.20 million value, up from 5.08M last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $72.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 2.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

The stock of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) reached all time low today, Jul, 18 and still has $1.27 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $280.03M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.40 million less. The stock decreased 7.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 771,790 shares traded. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 63.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Announces Promotion of William M. Crawford to Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2018 Capex $500M-$550M; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – OPERATING CASH FLOW TO EXCEED CAPEX IN H2 2019 WITH A YEAR-END LEVERAGE RATIO BELOW 1.5 TIMES; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL & OPERATING RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.05; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES YR CAPEX $500M TO $550M; 14/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – DJ HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPR)

Analysts await HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by HighPoint Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, an exploration and production company, engages in the development of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $280.03 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Denver-Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It has a 5.6 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had 245.2 net producing wells covering an area of 30,858 net undeveloped and 38,702 net developed acres with estimated proved reserves of 85.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 99,175 shares to 3.25 million valued at $382.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 98,058 shares and now owns 244,371 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

