HighPoint Resources (HPR) Reaches $1.07 52-Week Low; Home Bancshares (HOMB) Sentiment Is 1.11

The stock of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.98 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.07 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $227.66 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $0.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $18.21 million less. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 467,981 shares traded. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 81.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 26/03/2018 – HPR SEES ’19 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE; 14/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING GUIDANCE AND 2019 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2018 Capex $500M-$550M; 26/03/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $500M – $550M; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Promotes William M. Crawford to Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2018 Pro Forma Production 11-11.5 MMBoe; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 26/03/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2019 Capital Expenditures $575M – $625M

Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 94 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 85 decreased and sold their stock positions in Home Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 106.12 million shares, down from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Home Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 70 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, an exploration and production company, engages in the development of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $227.66 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Denver-Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It has a 4.55 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had 245.2 net producing wells covering an area of 30,858 net undeveloped and 38,702 net developed acres with estimated proved reserves of 85.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 393,392 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Home BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans.