HighPoint Resources (HPR) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 16 decreased and sold holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.41 million shares, down from 3.59 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer High Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 116,616 shares traded. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 81.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 09/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES YR CAPEX $500M TO $550M; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 08/05/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2Q Cpaex $135M-$145M; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE WITH ASSOCIATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575 MLN TO $625 MLN; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – HPR SEES ’19 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE; 08/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – REITERATE 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING GUIDANCE AND 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE

More notable recent HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HighPoint Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Highpoint Resources – Overdone To The Downside – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HighPoint Resources Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, an exploration and production company, focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $320.83 million. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford Fields of the Denver-Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It has a 3.36 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer High Income Trust declares $0.0675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Would Avoid Pioneer High Income Trust At The Present Time – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2015. More interesting news about Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods First Major Food Company to Receive Third Party Poultry Handling and Transportation Certification – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent Biosolutions: Leader In The Public Health Threats Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $272.15 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 53.51 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.