HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.61 N/A 0.22 5.71 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.29 N/A 0.98 16.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Equitrans Midstream Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Equitrans Midstream Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Equitrans Midstream Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

The average price target of HighPoint Resources Corporation is $2.5, with potential upside of 83.82%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $19.67 average price target and a 47.12% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares and 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares. About 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Equitrans Midstream Corporation has weaker performance than HighPoint Resources Corporation

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats HighPoint Resources Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.