HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream GP LP (:)

This is a contrast between HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.73 N/A 0.22 5.71 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights HighPoint Resources Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HighPoint Resources Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Antero Midstream GP LP 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 68.35% for HighPoint Resources Corporation with consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 80.14%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.05% of Antero Midstream GP LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Antero Midstream GP LP on 7 of the 9 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.