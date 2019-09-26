HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

We will be contrasting the differences between HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.75 N/A 0.22 5.71 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 266 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 demonstrates HighPoint Resources Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation. Its rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

The average price target of HighPoint Resources Corporation is $2.5, with potential upside of 64.47%. Competitively the average price target of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is $70.25, which is potential -3.46% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HighPoint Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.8% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.