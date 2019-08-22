HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Comparison side by side

Both HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.60 N/A 0.22 5.71 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.94 N/A 2.00 16.15

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Viper Energy Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Viper Energy Partners LP which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 393.83% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6. Competitively the average target price of Viper Energy Partners LP is $41.75, which is potential 41.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HighPoint Resources Corporation looks more robust than Viper Energy Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HighPoint Resources Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 89.4% respectively. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats HighPoint Resources Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.