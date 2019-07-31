HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.64 N/A 0.22 10.32 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 7.51 N/A 0.39 10.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HighPoint Resources Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has HighPoint Resources Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.28 beta means HighPoint Resources Corporation’s volatility is 228.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s 0.06 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

HighPoint Resources Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 354.55% at a $6 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 19.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 7 of the 11 factors HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.