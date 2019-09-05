HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HighPoint Resources Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.60% 2.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation N/A 2 5.71 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

HighPoint Resources Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

With consensus price target of $5, HighPoint Resources Corporation has a potential upside of 287.60%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.54%. Based on the data delivered earlier, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HighPoint Resources Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend while HighPoint Resources Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a beta of 3.07 and its 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

HighPoint Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s peers beat HighPoint Resources Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.