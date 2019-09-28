HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Comparison side by side

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 1 -0.23 106.83M 0.22 5.71 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.00 30.08M -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 7,901,627,218.93% 4.6% 2.3% Enservco Corporation 11,424,230,915.31% -52.1% -8.3%

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources Corporation has a 3.07 beta, while its volatility is 207.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Enservco Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enservco Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Enservco Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Enservco Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s consensus target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 60.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Enservco Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.