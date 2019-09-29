HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Comparing side by side

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources Corporation 1 -0.23 106.83M 0.22 5.71 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 25 5.91 1.16B 1.84 13.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HighPoint Resources Corporation is currently more affordable than Canadian Natural Resources Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HighPoint Resources Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources Corporation 7,901,627,218.93% 4.6% 2.3% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 4,660,506,227.40% 9.1% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.07 beta means HighPoint Resources Corporation’s volatility is 207.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HighPoint Resources Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

HighPoint Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 60.26% at a $2.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HighPoint Resources Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 66.6%. Insiders owned 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year HighPoint Resources Corporation has -49.8% weaker performance while Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 4.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats HighPoint Resources Corporation.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.