Highline Capital Management Trimmed Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding by $57.25 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Position in Home Depot (HD) by $351,058

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 306,076 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $94.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C.. 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.39M for 19.05 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fin Advsr has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 575 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Renaissance Llc holds 0.03% or 393,200 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc has invested 0.68% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Us Bank De invested in 2,561 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Adirondack Rech Mgmt holds 0.37% or 7,509 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 105,051 shares in its portfolio. 375 are held by Lifeplan Gru. Claar Advisors Limited Company owns 166,000 shares or 6.23% of their US portfolio. Atika Cap holds 1.81% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 114,000 shares. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Seatown Pte stated it has 16,000 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. James Rech holds 8,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 343,614 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gm Advisory Gru reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pggm Invs reported 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reilly Advsr Lc holds 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,684 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 4.20 million shares. Navellier accumulated 3,862 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northrock Prtn Lc reported 1,575 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 24,607 shares. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And owns 7,591 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 1.08 million shares. Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 1.51% or 28,038 shares in its portfolio.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Communication Select by 33,567 shares to 152,624 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF).