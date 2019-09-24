Highline Capital Management Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Market Value Rose; Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Amgen Com (AMGN) by $30.26 Million

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 90.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 164,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,253 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 182,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $198.29. About 156,892 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 32,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, down from 278,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $252.02. About 223,026 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,927 shares to 50,687 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.