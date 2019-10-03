Highline Capital Management Raised Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by $2.86 Million; As Mbt Finl (MBTF) Share Price Rose, Yakira Capital Management Lifted Stake

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 37,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 974,080 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.14 million, up from 936,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 80,938 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 148.61% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W.R. Grace (GRA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Mgmt invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pitcairn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Rbf Lc reported 22,500 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 82,524 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 2,990 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 10,306 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Sei Invs Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,370 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 32,591 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6,124 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 8,954 shares. Lifeplan Gru reported 375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv owns 274,721 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 823,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 0.09% or 1.03 million shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. 40 North Latitude Fund LP also bought $1.85 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219,610 shares to 390,453 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 192,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,826 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,717 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 973 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public reported 2,680 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 86,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 309,554 shares. Northern Tru holds 232,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Research has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 74,291 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 109,173 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 3,953 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 28,033 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Yakira Mngmt Incorporated holds 97,480 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2014, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Monroe-based MBT Financial, Indiana-based First Merchants complete merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Bank & Trust to lay off up to 93 after acquisition deal – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: February 07, 2019.