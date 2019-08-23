Highline Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $18.37 Million; As Aegion (AEGN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 57,185 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,927 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 5,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc reported 9,558 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors accumulated 0.03% or 37,229 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 3,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Parkside Bankshares And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Gamco Et Al invested 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Prudential Finance, a New Jersey-based fund reported 51,981 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Ltd stated it has 19,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,709 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 24,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 541,800 shares.

