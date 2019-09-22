Highline Capital Management Raised Its Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $16.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Inc. (COST) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 61,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 200,604 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.01M, up from 138,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 29.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15 million, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 2.62 million shares traded or 89.71% up from the average. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 17/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO CMC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 27/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Commercial Metals Company Celebrate Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 21/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Feb Rev NT$520.7M Vs NT$724.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 9,215 shares. 191,976 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Gemmer Asset Lc has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 178 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 21,371 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,506 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 1.02 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan owns 553,090 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 87,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 805,655 shares. 789,616 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 218,083 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated owns 8,782 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,393 shares.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Commercial Metals Company (CMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 8.5% Return On Equity, Is Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commercial Metals pops after Q3 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial Metals +5% as Credit Suisse rates top pick among steel stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 219,610 shares to 390,453 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alector Inc by 174,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,782 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 129,393 shares to 252,525 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 40,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,225 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fact-Checking the Data Debate – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Low-Cost ETFs to Buy as Every Penny Counts – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “My Favorite Long-Term Stock Investing Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.