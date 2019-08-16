Highline Capital Management Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Has Lowered by $2.70 Million as Market Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined While Camarda Financial Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.48 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.95M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $105.19. About 872,308 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 8.92 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares to 33,390 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Inc Ny invested 2.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 22.59M were accumulated by . Waddell Reed Finance holds 0.12% or 901,722 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 14,731 were reported by Fagan Associate. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 8,450 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coatue Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Haverford Company reported 1.53 million shares. Invest Advisors reported 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jane Street Gru Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 82,875 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Tru has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 16,558 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Adirondack has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Co holds 0.1% or 3,834 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 436,598 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 1.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mufg Americas holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 88,130 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Coastline Company holds 8,535 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Advisor Prns Lc reported 0.05% stake. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,417 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.31% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).