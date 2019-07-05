Highline Capital Management Maintains Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE); Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Its Cerner (CERN) Position by $304,323 as Stock Value Rose

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 180,786 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED…; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX: UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT, UP BY 24 WKS; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Granted Approval of Crysvita to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 554,234 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp holds 2,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 12,882 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 36,876 are owned by Kcm Limited Liability Corporation. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cibc World Markets has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 6,449 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has 644 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rockland holds 165,387 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Gw Henssler And Associates reported 217,114 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability stated it has 155,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 69 were reported by Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 63,102 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ftb Advsr invested in 5,490 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,538 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 66,053 shares. Macquarie Gp has 0.08% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 666,732 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 32,708 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 34,122 shares. Sarl owns 0.64% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 73,300 shares. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 5,064 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,034 shares. Capital Ltd Ca invested in 0.32% or 19,426 shares. Sei Invests reported 10,355 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.05% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,339 shares. Group Inc reported 33,524 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 55,540 shares. Fmr Lc owns 2.52 million shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 734,000 shares to 936,400 shares, valued at $73.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 416,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

