Highline Capital Management Lowered Pegasystems (PEGA) Position by $3.97 Million; Worthington Inds (WOR) Stake Has Increased by Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 30,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 163,049 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 132,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Worthington Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 122,580 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worthington Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOR); 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 61,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 653,288 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.46 million, down from 714,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 251,667 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $68.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 63,634 shares to 32,259 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID) by 37,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,097 shares, and cut its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).