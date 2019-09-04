Highline Capital Management Lowered Meritor (MTOR) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Second Curve Capital Has Boosted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $113.79. About 101,271 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 424,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.78 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 75,988 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $54.60 million for 6.16 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.33% negative EPS growth.