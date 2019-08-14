Highline Capital Management Lifted Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Position; Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (EURN) Sellers Increased By 1.95% Their Shorts

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 47.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 316,700 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 978,557 shares with $57.59 million value, up from 661,857 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $81.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 1.80M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/05/2018 – Australian trade minister says tackling wine delays at China customs; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Buys Rio Tinto Interest in Hail Creek, Valeria Resource, for $1.7 Bln; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto PLC Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Nick Ronstein: Rio Tinto hires UBS to explore Pacific Aluminium listing – sources #Startup LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – Rio; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine to EMR and Adaro for $2.25B; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO EXEC. ANDREW LATHAM COMMENTS IN SPEECH IN PERTH; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions

Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EURN) had an increase of 1.95% in short interest. EURN's SI was 3.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.95% from 3.07 million shares previously. With 445,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Euronav NV Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EURN)'s short sellers to cover EURN's short positions. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 440,605 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has declined 0.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) stake by 241,183 shares to 277,183 valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) stake by 734,000 shares and now owns 936,400 shares. Moderna Inc was reduced too.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. It currently has negative earnings. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.