Highline Capital Management Lifted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holding by $4.68 Million; Market Value Declined; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 30,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 4.53M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 624,544 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 61,050 shares to 653,288 shares, valued at $42.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 695,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,797 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).