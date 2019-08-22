Highline Capital Management Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE); Polygon Management LTD Upped Its Holding in National Cinemedia (NCMI) by $444,598 as Stock Price Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 220,168 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 151,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 610,063 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, up from 458,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 181,250 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 15/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC RARE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx Start Fill & Finish Collaboration for the US Commercial Supply of Drug Product; 23/04/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Filing and FDA Clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for DTX401, a Gene Therapy for the Tre; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Invest; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RARE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 57.27 million shares or 15.63% more from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.75 million were reported by Blackrock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.04% or 49,707 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 0.32% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) or 19,426 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny owns 0.03% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 8,392 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Profund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 560 shares. Capital Intl Sarl invested 0.64% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Moreover, Ww Invsts has 0.03% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1.81M shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 138,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 1.75M shares. 24,877 are owned by Citigroup.

More notable recent Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultragenyx files U.S. application for UX007 for LC-FAOD – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napier Port soars on debut as investors toast rare New Zealand listing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultragenyx Announces Partnership with GeneTx to Advance Treatment for Angelman Syndrome – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mkango Provides Update on Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project and Thambani Uranium-Tantalum-Niobium Project in Malawi – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Accepts IND Application for Cerecor’s Investigational Drug CERC-802 for the treatment of MPI-CDG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 59,206 shares to 278,858 shares, valued at $80.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 609,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 49,165 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 56,387 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 948,559 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 30,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 205,977 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) holds 95,001 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Inc holds 56,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested 0.13% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 295 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 845,906 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 19,046 shares. 9,526 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).