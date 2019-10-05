Highline Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by $6.72 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $506,788

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.07 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – STRONG YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED THROUGHOUT FINAL QUARTER OF YEAR; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 10/04/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Mar Rev NT$736.7M Vs NT$836.7M; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Production Up

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,730 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 47,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Com has invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 7,052 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner Bass holds 18,322 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 1.04% or 5,848 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley Associates holds 80,846 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 3.33 million shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 29,896 shares. 53,627 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Ca. Somerville Kurt F invested in 1.02% or 41,328 shares. Renaissance Group Lc reported 7,390 shares. Iowa Bancorp holds 40,087 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. American And Mgmt holds 2.13% or 57,198 shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 62,829 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N invested in 2.28% or 66,020 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc accumulated 27,686 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,540 shares to 92,641 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,109 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny, New York-based fund reported 68,243 shares. Brinker invested in 0.02% or 35,023 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 18,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dean Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 158,605 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 1.36% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Voya Management Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Moore Management Lp reported 0.04% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Hsbc Plc stated it has 22,130 shares. 51,057 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). M&T Bancorp Corp holds 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) or 10,139 shares. 12,225 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 30,100 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 80,900 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 400,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Alector Inc.

