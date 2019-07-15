Highline Capital Management Holds Holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN); Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Valuation Rose While Greenwich Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 382,057 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.39. About 145,195 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES FDA STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 6.69M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Co reported 520,979 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Merian Investors (Uk) stated it has 310,482 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 360,026 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 138,522 shares. 18,284 are held by Trexquant Invest L P. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 327,081 shares. The Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,203 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 4,821 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 197 shares. Pdts Prns Ltd Llc reported 152,900 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 58,340 shares. 33,526 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 12.40 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 416,000 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,436 shares. 9,467 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 166,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. World Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 5,853 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.37% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Earnest Prtnrs has 74 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 1.37% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Moreover, Ws Lllp has 0.27% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 50,242 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.04% stake. Comerica Bankshares owns 12,674 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lc accumulated 6,021 shares. Texas-based Registered Advisor has invested 0.18% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Highland Capital Mngmt LP reported 3,000 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).