Highline Capital Management Holding In Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Was Raised; Ejf Capital Has Boosted Position in First Savings Finl Group (FSFG) by $764,370 as Market Value Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (FSFG) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 14,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 31,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 17,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Savings Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 710 shares traded. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) has declined 17.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FSFG News: 08/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INCOME $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Savings Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSFG); 17/05/2018 – First Savings Declares Dividend of 15c; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 BEZEQ TO SEE FIRST SAVINGS `SOMETIME IN 2018′: GRANOT; 08/05/2018 – First Savings 2Q EPS 69c

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97 million, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor –

More notable recent First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 11,840 shares to 14,682 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 24,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,728 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,635 shares in its portfolio. Senator Inv Group Lp, a New York-based fund reported 373,500 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 1,876 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc owns 130,482 shares. Advisory Alpha reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 48,140 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 2,754 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.07% or 350,097 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 195,407 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Plc holds 37,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 9,498 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc invested in 0.17% or 111,952 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,318 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S.